Basketball players from Carroll College and Montana State-Northern were singled out on Monday for the Frontier Conference's weekly accolades.
Brendan Temple of Carroll was the men's recipient, while Briaunna McCullough from Northern was honored on the women' side.
Temple, a 6-foot-8 senior, averaged 20.5 points, 12 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game as the No. 23 Saints split their first two Frontier games.
McCullough, a 5-6 junior, averaged 23 points, five rebounds, 1.5 assists and one steal as the Skylights dropped their first two league outings.
