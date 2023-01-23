Carroll College's Andrew Cook, Maddie Geritz receive Frontier BB award Jan 23, 2023 Jan 23, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Andrew Cook and Maddie Geritz of Carroll College were named Monday as the basketball players of the week in the Frontier Conference.Cook is a 6-foot-4 sophomore guard from Huntington Beach, California. Geritz is a 6-2 senior forward from Boise, Idaho.Carroll's men's and women's teams both compiled 2-0 marks in games last week against Montana Tech and Montana Western. Cook averaged 27.5 points, three rebounds and four assists per game. Geritz averaged 14 points, six rebounds and 1.5 assists per outing.Cook's 31 points against Montana Western was a career high. Geritz shot 69% from the field on the weekend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Frontier Conference Basketball Players Of The Week Carroll College Andrew Cook Maddie Geritz College-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured breaking Montana State Bobcats hold off Montana Grizzlies to earn 1st win in Missoula since 2010 Montana bull rider Jess Lockwood places second overall in his return to the PBR 'That felt so good': Carroll men knock off No. 12-ranked Montana Tech; Carroll women extend win streak over rival Buzzer-beater puts MSU-Northern men over Rocky Mountain College in triple-OT thriller Montana State veterans step up big in rivalry game victory at Montana
