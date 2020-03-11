CORVALLIS, Ore. – This weekend’s scheduled softball games between Carroll College and Northwest University have been postponed according to Cascade Collegiate Conference Commissioner Robert Cashell.
The Saints were scheduled to fly from Bozeman, Montana to Seattle, Washington on Thursday, but campus officials made the decision to not travel their team as a precautionary measure given the coronavirus outbreak.
“Our stance on dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak has been to rely on our campus and local health professionals, as well as, the CDC for recommendations regarding decision making around our athletic events,” stated Cashell. “In addition to tracking all the information surrounding COVID-19, we certainly want to defer to any campus that feels as if the overall health and wellness of student-athletes could be at risk with extended travel.”
While there are currently no travel restrictions in the domestic United States many individuals and groups are canceling or postponing trips. “We respect the decision of Carroll and want to emphasize that the decision is not a reflection on NU in any way, but rather what our member institution feels is in the right choice for them at this time.” added Cashell.
The games are tentatively scheduled to be made-up either prior to or right after the April 24-25 weekend which are the last dates for the regular season prior to the CCC Championship Tournament. The games, if necessary, for any entry/seeding into the postseason tournament will be played at Northwest.
Currently the spring sports of baseball, softball and men’s and women’s golf are taking place in the conference within a scheduled format. Nothing conference wide is scheduled in track and field until the Multi Championships in mid-April. No other CCC contests have been postponed at this time.
