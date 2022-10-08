Rocky 28, Eastern Oregon 6
Eastern Oregon;0;3;3;0;—6
Rocky;7;7;7;7;— 28
First quarter
Rocky: Joseph Dwyer 7 run (Austin Drake kick), 1:42
Second quarter
Eastern Oregon: Ethan Cutler 32 field goal, 12:03
Rocky: Zaire Wilcox 8 run (Drake kick), 8:29
Third quarter
Rocky: Jayden Fletcher 24 interception return (Drake kick), 7:09
Eastern Oregon: Cutler 36 field goal, 1:07
Fourth quarter
Rocky: George Tribble, Jr. 2 run (Drake kick), 8:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Eastern Oregon, Anthony Peterson 13-50, Tanner Sweek 9-47, Aiden Patterson 3-38, Victor Rosas 4-30, Parker Robinson 5-20, Carson Bohning 2-(-10). Rocky, Zaire Wilcox 22-80, George Tribble, Jr. 8-46, Cade Lambert 9-11, Jack Waddell 1-10, Joseph Dwyer 2-10, Matt White 2-8.
PASSING: Eastern Oregon, Tanner Sweek 8-20-4-80, Carson Bohning 2-4-1-4, Parker Robinson 0-1-0-0. Rocky, George Tribble, Jr. 9-19-3-154.
RECEIVING: Eastern Oregon, Malachi Spurrie 2-27, Cade Reed 2-22, Blake Davis 2-13, Jonah Blackham 1-13, Anthony Peterson 1-10, Willie Camp 2-(-1). Rocky, Andrew Simon 4-58, Trae Henry 1-46, DeNiro Killian 1-29, Joseph Dwyer 2-18, Donavan Sellgren 1-3.
Wyoming 27, New Mexico 14
|Wyoming
|0
|7
|10
|10
|—
|27
|New Mexico
|14
|0
|0
|0
|—
|14
First Quarter
UNM—Kendrick 2 run (G.Steinkamp kick), 7:52.
UNM—Holaday 8 run (G.Steinkamp kick), 3:18.
Second Quarter
WYO—Welch 47 pass from Peasley (Hoyland kick), 10:08.
Third Quarter
WYO—Welch 29 pass from Peasley (Hoyland kick), 11:32.
WYO—FG Hoyland 27, 6:09.
Fourth Quarter
WYO—FG Hoyland 19, 8:42.
WYO—Stone 38 interception return (Hoyland kick), 1:09.
|WYO
|UNM
|First downs
|14
|18
|Total Net Yards
|303
|319
|Rushes-yards
|39-129
|48-197
|Passing
|174
|122
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-45
|Kickoff Returns
|2-33
|3-71
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-38
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-21-0
|12-23-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-5
|6-30
|Punts
|8-44.125
|7-42.571
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|2-15
|8-69
|Time of Possession
|28:20
|31:12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Wyoming, McNeely 12-61, Swen 16-50, Braasch 3-9, Peasley 5-6, Wieland 1-4, James 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 1). New Mexico, Kendrick 19-72, N.Jones 17-66, Holaday 6-28, Hullaby 5-25, Wooden 1-6.
PASSING—Wyoming, Peasley 10-21-0-174. New Mexico, Kendrick 11-17-1-107, Holaday 1-4-1-15, (Team) 0-1-0-0, Hall 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING—Wyoming, Welch 4-87, Swen 2-43, Cobbs 1-16, Wieland 1-14, Christensen 1-8, O'Brien 1-6. New Mexico, An.Erickson 2-46, Queen 2-31, Jourdain 2-18, Wooden 2-16, N.Jones 2-6, Sanders 2-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—New Mexico, G.Steinkamp 45, G.Steinkamp 22.
