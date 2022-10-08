Rocky 28, Eastern Oregon 6

Eastern Oregon;0;3;3;0;—6

Rocky;7;7;7;7;— 28

First quarter

Rocky: Joseph Dwyer 7 run (Austin Drake kick), 1:42

Second quarter

Eastern Oregon: Ethan Cutler 32 field goal, 12:03

Rocky: Zaire Wilcox 8 run (Drake kick), 8:29

Third quarter

Rocky: Jayden Fletcher 24 interception return (Drake kick), 7:09

Eastern Oregon: Cutler 36 field goal, 1:07

Fourth quarter

Rocky: George Tribble, Jr. 2 run (Drake kick), 8:48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Eastern Oregon, Anthony Peterson 13-50, Tanner Sweek 9-47, Aiden Patterson 3-38, Victor Rosas 4-30, Parker Robinson 5-20, Carson Bohning 2-(-10). Rocky, Zaire Wilcox 22-80, George Tribble, Jr. 8-46, Cade Lambert 9-11, Jack Waddell 1-10, Joseph Dwyer 2-10, Matt White 2-8.

PASSING: Eastern Oregon, Tanner Sweek 8-20-4-80, Carson Bohning 2-4-1-4, Parker Robinson 0-1-0-0. Rocky, George Tribble, Jr. 9-19-3-154.

RECEIVING: Eastern Oregon, Malachi Spurrie 2-27, Cade Reed 2-22, Blake Davis 2-13, Jonah Blackham 1-13, Anthony Peterson 1-10, Willie Camp 2-(-1). Rocky, Andrew Simon 4-58, Trae Henry 1-46, DeNiro Killian 1-29, Joseph Dwyer 2-18, Donavan Sellgren 1-3.

Wyoming 27, New Mexico 14

Wyoming07101027
New Mexico1400014

First Quarter

UNM—Kendrick 2 run (G.Steinkamp kick), 7:52.

UNM—Holaday 8 run (G.Steinkamp kick), 3:18.

Second Quarter

WYO—Welch 47 pass from Peasley (Hoyland kick), 10:08.

Third Quarter

WYO—Welch 29 pass from Peasley (Hoyland kick), 11:32.

WYO—FG Hoyland 27, 6:09.

Fourth Quarter

WYO—FG Hoyland 19, 8:42.

WYO—Stone 38 interception return (Hoyland kick), 1:09.

 

 WYOUNM
First downs1418
Total Net Yards303319
Rushes-yards39-12948-197
Passing174122
Punt Returns0-03-45
Kickoff Returns2-333-71
Interceptions Ret.2-380-0
Comp-Att-Int10-21-012-23-2
Sacked-Yards Lost1-56-30
Punts8-44.1257-42.571
Fumbles-Lost1-02-1
Penalties-Yards2-158-69
Time of Possession28:2031:12

 

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Wyoming, McNeely 12-61, Swen 16-50, Braasch 3-9, Peasley 5-6, Wieland 1-4, James 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 1). New Mexico, Kendrick 19-72, N.Jones 17-66, Holaday 6-28, Hullaby 5-25, Wooden 1-6.

PASSING—Wyoming, Peasley 10-21-0-174. New Mexico, Kendrick 11-17-1-107, Holaday 1-4-1-15, (Team) 0-1-0-0, Hall 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Wyoming, Welch 4-87, Swen 2-43, Cobbs 1-16, Wieland 1-14, Christensen 1-8, O'Brien 1-6. New Mexico, An.Erickson 2-46, Queen 2-31, Jourdain 2-18, Wooden 2-16, N.Jones 2-6, Sanders 2-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—New Mexico, G.Steinkamp 45, G.Steinkamp 22.

Tags

Load comments