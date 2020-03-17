BILLINGS — On Monday, the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association recommended to its member schools they suspend or reschedule spring rodeos due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In the memo to NIRA member schools, the organization recommended that if a school was planning on hosting a late spring rodeo, the first or second weekend in May is ideal.
The memo cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issuing a recommendation that events consisting of 50 or more people be canceled or postponed.
The move came as several sports organizations — locally, regionally and across the country — have either canceled, altered or postponed schedules, events or seasons due to coronavirus.
On its Facebook page Monday, the Montana State University rodeo club team announced it was postponing its scheduled Spring Rodeo set for April 2-5 and would target a to-be-announced date in May.
On Tuesday, Del Nose, the faculty director for the Big Sky Region and head coach at Northwest (Wyo.) College, said a conference call is scheduled for noon March 31. During that call it will be decided if the MSU rodeo will be rescheduled.
Sarah Neely, director of public relations and administration for the NIRA, said that the organization’s goal is to help combat the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, via social distancing.
“We’ve basically canceled our spring season other than a few rodeos in May,” she said, adding public safety is the organization’s “No. 1” concern.
As of late Tuesday morning, the NIRA still intended to stage the College National Finals Rodeo June 14-20 at the Casper Events Center in Casper, Wyoming.
“Our goal is the College National Finals and if we can flatten the curve (of the spread of COVID-19), getting people to the CNFR is our goal,” Neely said.
So far, the Big Sky Region — consisting of teams representing Dawson Community College, Miles Community College, Montana State, Montana State-Northern, Northwest College, Montana, Montana Western and Providence — has held five rodeos, all in the fall. The MSU Spring Rodeo was to be the first of the region’s spring season.
Rodeos hosted by Miles CC, Montana and Providence have been canceled.
Overall, 11 regions comprise the NIRA.
The Central Rocky Mountain Region has teams representing Casper College, Central Wyoming College, Chadron State (Nebraska), Colorado State, Eastern Wyoming College, Gillette College, Lamar Community College (Colorado), Laramie County Community College, Northeastern Junior College (Colorado), Otero Junior College (Colorado), Sheridan College and Wyoming. A rodeo scheduled for Gillette College from March 20-22 has been canceled. Central Rocky Mountain Region teams competed in five fall events.
A typical NIRA regular season consists of 10 rodeos. Neely said all regions but the Northwest Region had competed in at least five rodeos and some had as many as eight. The Northwest Region had two completed rodeos.
According to an article on the Casper Events Center website, the CNFR annually features 400 cowboys and cowgirls from 100 schools.
Events at the CNFR are saddle bronc, bareback, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway and goat tying. Men’s and women’s teams compete for national titles and men’s and women’s all-around crowns are awarded.
The top three individuals in each event per region qualify for the CNFR and the top two men’s and women’s teams per region also advance. At this point, the qualification procedure for the CNFR has not changed, according to the NIRA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.