BILLINGS — All remaining National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association regional rodeos have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The cancellations include the Montana State University rodeo club team's Spring Rodeo.
The MSU rodeo was originally scheduled for April 2-5, but was postponed. It was later decided to cancel the event. A post on the Montana State Rodeo Facebook page said the cancellation was "heartbreaking for all of our athletes, coaches, and fans, but the health and safety of everyone is the most important at this time."
The College National Finals Rodeo is still on the schedule for June 14-20 at the Casper Events Center in Wyoming.
On a post on the NIRA website it said the college rodeo governing body "will be working with the State of Wyoming, the Casper Events Center, and the recommendations from the CDC to continue with this plan."
An email to 406mtsports.com on Wednesday from NIRA officials addressed the status of the CNFR, saying the rodeo is still set for June. The email said the NIRA is, "planning to make a final decision on May 14. Our No. 1 goal is public safety at this time. We are monitoring the pandemic daily, and working with the Wyoming leadership."
The email from the NIRA said athletes will qualify to the CNFR based on their final regional standings.
For example, in the Big Sky Region the top three competitors in each individual event and the top two men's and women's teams will advance to the CNFR. Standings can be found on the NIRA website (collegerodeo.com).
The Big Sky region was able to complete five rodeos, all in the fall.
The Big Sky Region consists of teams representing Dawson Community College, Miles Community College, Montana State, Montana State-Northern, Northwest College in Wyoming, Montana, Montana Western and Providence.
A typical season consists of 10 rodeos. Spring Big Sky Region stops at MSU, MCC, UM, and UP were canceled, with the MSU cancellation the last to be announced.
The NIRA also announced on its website that all 2019-2020 members will have a void of their membership year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The post on the website said that with a limited schedule as a result of the cancellation of many rodeos because of the virus, the NIRA membership of all student members who were eligible to compete during the season will be void effective July 1. NIRA student members whose membership was voided pursuant to the rule will have an additional year of eligibility, subject to other eligibility rules.
