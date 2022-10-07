CALDWELL, Idaho — College of Idaho fought off Rocky Mountain College 2-1 Friday night in Cascade Conference men's soccer.
Jorge Fernandez and Eric Hornung scored for the Yotes (7-3-1, 5-2-0).
Igor Soares scored the lone goal for Rocky (5-5-1, 3-4-0).
Rocky's Stefan Schenk had five saves.
The Bears out-shot the Yotes, 14-13.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.