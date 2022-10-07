CALDWELL, Idaho — College of Idaho fought off Rocky Mountain College 2-1 Friday night in Cascade Conference men's soccer.

Jorge Fernandez and Eric Hornung scored for the Yotes (7-3-1, 5-2-0).

Igor Soares scored the lone goal for Rocky (5-5-1, 3-4-0).

Rocky's Stefan Schenk had five saves.

The Bears out-shot the Yotes, 14-13.

