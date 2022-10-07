CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho ran its season record to 10-1-1 Friday afternoon with a 2-0 victory over Rocky Mountain College in Cascade Conference women's soccer at Simplot Stadium.

Kaeden Hansen scored at the 13:01 mark to make it 1-0. In the 30th minute, off a corner kick by the Yotes, the Bears put the ball in their own net to make it a 2-0 deficit.

C of I improved to 6-0-1 in league. Rocky fell to 2-7-3 and 0-5-2.

The Bears were outshot 11-4.

