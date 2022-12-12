MILES CITY — Colstrip libero Ashtynn Egan has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Miles Community College next season.

Egan lettered in volleyball, basketball and softball all four years in high school.

She led the conference in kills (484) and digs (544) during her senior year. She also had 62 aces.

Egan was also part of a state Class B championship basketball team last season.

