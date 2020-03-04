MILES CITY — Miles Community College sophomores Binta Salawu and Claire Borot were chosen to the Mon-Dak Conference women's basketball first team on Wednesday.

Salawu, a point guard from Sydney, Australia, was second in the league in scoring, averaging 22 points per Mon-Dak Conference. She was also second in the league in assists, averaging six per contest. Salawu also brought down six boards per contest. 

Borot, a 5-foot-11 forward from Martinique, France, averaged 15 points and six rebounds per league game. She was eighth in the Mon-Dak in scoring and 15th in rebounding.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments