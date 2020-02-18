GLENDIVE — After clinching its second Mon-Dak Conference championship since 1987, the Dawson Community College men's basketball team will host the Region XIII Tournament after concluding its regular season this weekend at home against Miles Community College and at Bismarck State.
The school says it will be hosting a postseason tournament for the first time in the program's 60-year history. The regional games are set for Feb. 27-29, and the winner will take on the Region XI champion in Iowa on March 5 for the district championship.
Dawson is 12-0 in the Mon-Dak entering its regular-season game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against MCC. The Bucs own two victories this season against the second-place Pioneers, including an 86-84 squeaker in Miles City on Jan. 26.
The top two seeds entering the regional will get first-round byes. MCC and North Dakota State College of Science are tied for second.
Dawson is 23-6 overall and has won 13 in a row, with two of the defeats coming to Sheridan (Wyo.) and another to Northwest College (Wyo.). The Bucs are scoring 90.8 points per game, with four players averaging in double figures.
Camron Dunfee of Castle Rock, Colorado, is the leading scorer at 14.8 points per game, followed by Man Man Baker of Aurora, Colorado (12.6), Beav Santistevan of Bigfork (12.5) and CJ Nelson of Scobey (10.6). Other Montanans on the team are Kell Schwers of Big Timber and Jayce Griffith of Roundup.
“The selflessness and character of this group has been truly exceptional," DCC coach Joe Peterson said. "They have bought into our system and trusted in each other which has taken our program to new heights. They have set aside minutes, shots and scoring to do whatever’s necessary for our team to succeed. In other programs, some of them might have played close to 40 minutes a game and scored a lot more points, but they wouldn’t have had the team success. They have set aside their personal ambitions for the team and it’s paid off for them. They have achieved great things with even better things to come."
