GLENDIVE — Alzada native Ashley Bilbrey will compete for the Dawson Community College Buccaneers rodeo team in goat tying and team roping.

Bibrey enters the rodeo program as a legacy competitor as her older brother graduated and competed for the Buccaneers last year. 

"Ashley is a great girl, from a good family. We are excited to have another hardworking Bilbrey join the rodeo team," said DCC coach Shaylee Hance in a school press release.

