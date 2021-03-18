GLENDIVE — Alzada native Ashley Bilbrey will compete for the Dawson Community College Buccaneers rodeo team in goat tying and team roping.
Bibrey enters the rodeo program as a legacy competitor as her older brother graduated and competed for the Buccaneers last year.
"Ashley is a great girl, from a good family. We are excited to have another hardworking Bilbrey join the rodeo team," said DCC coach Shaylee Hance in a school press release.
