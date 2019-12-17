MILES CITY — Isabel Saltenberger, a 5-foot-10 forward from Anaconda, has signed a national letter of intent to play women's basketball at Miles Community College.
Saltenberger is a three-sport athlete at Anaconda, where she was a second-team all-conference selection as a junior in basketball. She also participates in track and volleyball.
She averaged 12 points and 8 rebounds as a junior for the Copperheads.
