MILES CITY — Gillette, Wyoming, native, Angela Youngs has signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball for the Miles City Community College Pioneers under head coach Chase Soennichsen, according to MCC release.
As a senior for the Thunder Basin Bolts, the 5-foot-10, outside hitter/setter had 215 digs, a 90% hitting average, and 94 assists.
"I chose MCC because of the amazing atmosphere that was presented by the players and Coach Soennichsen. It is very competitive and close to home,' Youngs said in the release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.