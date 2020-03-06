MILES CITY — Gillette, Wyoming, native, Angela Youngs has signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball for the Miles City Community College Pioneers under head coach Chase Soennichsen, according to MCC release. 

As a senior for the Thunder Basin Bolts, the 5-foot-10, outside hitter/setter had 215 digs, a 90% hitting average, and 94 assists.

"I chose MCC because of the amazing atmosphere that was presented by the players and Coach Soennichsen. It is very competitive and close to home,' Youngs said in the release.

