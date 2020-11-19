MILES CITY — Morgan Lampshire of Murray, Utah, has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Miles Community College.
Lampshire, an infielder, will join high school teammate Jocelyn Lujan on the Pioneers team. Lujan's signing was announced on Wednesday.
Lampshire was an all-region selection in high school and was honored as the female athlete of the year at Murray High.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.