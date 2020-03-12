GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College's Ashley Orozco has been named to the NJCAA Division 1 All-Region XIII Women's Basketball Team, according to a DCC press release.
Orozco, a freshman point guard, averaged 15 points per game and was fifth in the Mon-Dak Conference with 457 points. She scored in double digits 29 out of 32 games, while leading the league in free throw shooting percentage (88%). Orozco was also second in the conference in assists and steals.
