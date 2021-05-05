MILES CITY — Freshman center fielder Autumn Porter of Miles Community College is the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference softball player of the week.

Porter, of Miles City, helped the Pioneers to an 8-0 record while hitting .519 (14 of 27) with four doubles, three triples and four home runs. Porter also drove in 22 runs, scored 14 times and stole two bases during MCC’s eight-game run.

Porter leads the Mon-Dak with 60 RBIs and ranks second in homers with 12. She has signed to play softball at Black Hills State next year.

This was the final Mon-Dak player of the week award of the 2021 softball season.

Tags

Load comments