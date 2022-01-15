POWELL, Wyo. — Northwest College used a 18-0 run late in the second quarter and into the second half to turn a five-point deficit to a 13-point lead en route to a 69-48 victory over the Miles Community College women's basketball team Friday nigh.

The victory completed a season sweep of the Pioneers and moved the Trappers to 8-8.

Columbus' Brenna Rouane scored 19 points and Darla Hernandez added 18 points to lead NWC. The Pioneers were led by Gabby Flute Player and Citlalli Gurrola with 16 points each. .

