MILES CITY — Third baseman Olivia Cook, who helped Belgrade win back-to-back State A championships, is transferring to Miles Community College from North Idaho College.
Cook earned second team all-conference honors, while belting six home runs during a 23-2 senior season in Belgrade.
"We are looking forward to coaching Olivia for the upcoming season. She brings with her a resume of winning, hard work, talent, passion, and devotion towards softball," said MCC coach Shawna Juarez in a school press release. "She will have the luxury of playing with three former Belgrade High School teammates and will fit in extremely well with the culture that has been laid forth. Olivia will make a direct impact the minute that she steps foot on our campus."
