GLENDIVE — Belt's Brooke Schraner has signed to play women's basketball at Dawson Community College.
Schraner is a 5-foot-8 guard and led Belt in rebounds and steals as a junior. She has played varsity basketball for two seasons at Belt.
This year, Schraner is averaging 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 steals.
Schraner was a member of the school's State C champion volleyball team in 2018. This year, the Belt volleyball team placed third.
Schraner also participates in track and field at Belt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.