GLENDIVE — Belt's Brooke Schraner has signed to play women's basketball at Dawson Community College.

Schraner is a 5-foot-8 guard and led Belt in rebounds and steals as a junior. She has played varsity basketball for two seasons at Belt. 

This year, Schraner is averaging 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 steals. 

Schraner was a member of the school's State C champion volleyball team in 2018. This year, the Belt volleyball team placed third.

Schraner also participates in track and field at Belt.

