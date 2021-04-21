Malta vs. Big Timber

Big Timber's Hailee Brandon, pictured during a Class B state tournament semifinal game against Malta at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on March 12, has signed with Dawson Community College.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

GLENDIVE — Big Timber senior Hailee Brandon has signed with Dawson Community College to play women's basketball, the Buccaneers announced Tuesday.

“I chose to sign with Dawson because I love the support from the community and how close everyone is with each other. They have a winning program I’m super excited to be a part of, and play for a great coach," Brandon said in a press release. "I’ll have lots of time to improve and focus on basketball, while getting a good education."

Brandon helped the Sheepherders go 24-0 and win the Class B state tournament this past season. The 5-foot-6 guard was a first-team all-District 5B selection and was named the State B tournament MVP. She averaged about 13 points, five rebounds and three steals per game while shooting 50% from the field, 31% from 3-point range and 73% from the free-throw line.

“I believe Hailee will be a great addition to our program," DCC coach Romeo Lagmay Jr. said in the release. "We are a hard working program, and she possesses those ethics. She has great energy and is just so intense about competition. Buc Nation loves that, and that’s why she’ll thrive in a red and black uniform."

