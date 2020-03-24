GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College forward Beau Santistevan, a Bigfork product, has signed a national letter of Intent to play basketball for Rocky Mountain College.
Santistevan was one of the Mon-Dak Conference leaders in field-goal percentage, shooting 53.6% from the field while averaging 12.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
"Coming out of high school I really wanted to go to Rocky, but the Dawson coaches told me that if I came to Dawson they would help develop me into a player who could have an impact in the Frontier Conference," Santistevan said in a DCC release. "I made one of the best decisions of my life, went to Dawson, and developed into a player who can help Rocky win games. My competitive nature drives me to be the best I can be to help my teams win, whether it's a state championship in high school or a regional championship in college, I plan on bringing that same hunger and competitiveness to Rocky."
Santistevan won a Class B state championship at Bigfork in 2018. He helped lead Dawson to the Mon-Dak Conference Championship and Region XIII Championship this past season as a sophomore.
"Beau is a true winner," Rocky coach Bill Dreikosen said, "He has proven that in high school and also at DCC. He will have an immediate positive impact on our program."
Added DCC coach Joe Peterson: "I'm excited to have one of my players going to my alma mater next year. I had a great experience at Dawson and then at Rocky when I was in college, and I'm sure it will be great for Beau academically and athletically. Rocky got a very driven, motivated and high achieving young man who will be a positive influence and leader on their campus and in their basketball program. Beau's a winner with the right attitude and work ethic to succeed at whatever he does in life."
