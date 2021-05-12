Billings Central vs. Hardin

Billings Central's Grace Zeier, pictured during a match against Hardin on Nov. 5, 2020 at Billings Central, has signed with Dawson Community College.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

GLENDIVE — Billings Central senior libero Grace Zeier has signed with Dawson Community College, the Buccaneers announced Wednesday.

“I’m excited to go to Dawson and be a part of the program Coach (Dina) Fritz is building," Zeier said in a press release. "Leadership, integrity and the ability to compete are important to me. I feel like these qualities are a part of the volleyball program at Dawson. On the tour I could see myself going there, and it was evident that there was a great community supporting the school."

Zeier helped the Rams earn their third Class A state title in four seasons in the fall. She earned a second-team all-Eastern A and led Central in digs (836 over the last two seasons, according to DCC).

“Grace has a great up beat personality," Fritz said in the press release. "After talking with her for the first time, I knew I had to get this kid on my team for next year. She will be a great addition to our team on the defensive end and help us become more competitive in our conference. She has great training and reads the ball very well."

