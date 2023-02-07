Billings Senior's Tanner Macy to join College of Idaho for track, football 406mtsports.com Feb 7, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BILLINGS — Billings Senior’s Tanner Macy has given a commitment to play football and run track at the College of Idaho.Macy made his announcement via Twitter on Sunday.A 5-foot-11, 175-pound defensive back and wide receiver, Macy was third on the Broncs in total tackles (63) and solo tackles (40) this past season. Macy finished sixth in the 100-meter dash (11.19) at last spring’s Class AA state track and field meet.The College of Idaho is a Frontier Conference member for football, and also participates in the Cascade Collegiate Conference in other sports, including track and field. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports College Of Idaho Billings Senior Tanner Macy Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured John Letasky: Let the wrestling begin! — All-Class state tourney in Billings Friday and Saturday High school basketball rankings: Broadview-Lavina, St. Labre boys rise; Bozeman pulls rank Frontier Conference Basketball: Top performers, storylines to follow, players of the week Early sisters hope to be right on time at state swimming for Billings Central Missoula gymnast Reese Esponda earns Junior Elite status in major step as Olympic hopeful
