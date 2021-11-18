RICHMOND, Va. — The Dawson Community College women's cross country team sent only one runner to the NJCAA DII National Cross Country Meet on Saturday, but the one who went made program history.
Emberlyn Hoffman-Gaschk, from Billings Skyview, was in the top 10 over the entire 5K course and finished seventh to become DCC's first-ever top-10 placer and second All-American. Gaschk's time was 19 minutes, 2.08 seconds, about 42 seconds behind the winner.
She was a three-time Class AA all-state selection in cross country at Skyview.
On the men's side, the Buccaneers scored as a team for the first time in program history, finishing 26th in the 8K race. Connor Chase, Raymond Kirwa, Garet Hoke, Eniah Boseman and James Springer comprised the scoring five. Kirwa led the way, finishing 84th in 28:34.9.
“I am so proud of the six athletes that went out and competed," DCC coach Alex Chase Wolff said. "This team is composed of all freshmen, and so we have a lot of potential and expectations for next season, including nationals in 2022. Both the men’s team and Emberlyn set out goals back in August for the 2021 season. We went out and accomplished exactly what we set out to do, and we will be back for more next year.”
The Buccaneers begin their indoor track and field season in January following winter break.
