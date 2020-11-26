GLENDIVE — Billings Skyview senior Connor Chase has signed with Dawson Community College to run cross country and track and field, Dawson announced Thursday.
Chase is the Buccaneers' first cross country and track signee for 2021-22.
"I have wanted to compete at the college level since I was little," Chase said in a press release. "Dawson is the perfect fit, both athletically and academically, to help me reach the next level. I like running and I'm excited to compete for Dawson next year!"
Chase will run in the 8k for cross country and is considering the 3,000 meters, 5k and 10k for track, as well as the half marathon.
Chase's personal record in the 5k for cross country is 17 minutes, 4 seconds. He finished 72nd at the Class AA state meet last month.
"Connor is exactly what this team needs and will bring the men's team up to the next level of competition," DCC coach Alex Wolff said in the press release. "I had the privilege to coach Connor a few years ago while coaching at Skyview, and I know he is a hard worker that will cheer on his teammates and push them to do their best."
