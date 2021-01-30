GLENDIVE — Billings Skyview runner Garet Hoke has signed a letter of intent to participate in cross country and track at Dawson Community College, the school has announced.
Hoke was a team captain for the Skyview cross country team his senior season. He has a 17:30.3 PR and placed 10th at the Billings City Meet last fall.
In a DCC press release, coach Alex Chase, who coached Hoke in high school, said: “Garet is such a great kid. I am so excited for him to join us next year and look forward to his continued improvement both in cross country and track. He is going to be a huge asset to our men’s program in cross country."
Hoke is the second Buccaneers' signing from Skyview this week. Earlier, DCC announced that Emberlyn Gaschk had signed with the junior college.
