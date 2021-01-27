GLENDIVE — Emberlyn Gaschk of Billings Skyview has signed a letter of intent to join the track and field and cross country programs at Dawson Community College.
Gaschk, who will attend Dawson CC in the fall, is a three-time Class AA all-state selection in cross country at Skyview. She placed 12th at the AA meet a sophomore, eighth as a junior and 10th as a senior this past season.
In track and field, Gaschk qualified for the state meet in the 3,200- and 1,600-meter races as a sophomore and the 3,200 as a freshman. Her junior season was canceled because of COVID-19.
“Emberlyn has continued to be a highly competitive runner and I am excited to watch her continue to grow and improve at Dawson over the next two years,” Dawson coach Alex Chase Wolf said in a press release.
“I had the privilege to coach Emberlyn while coaching track at Skyview and am thrilled to have the opportunity to coach her again as she begins her college running career.”
