BILLINGS — Billings Skyview’s Lauren Rodacker has committed to play volleyball and run track at Dawson Community College beginning next fall, the school announced in a press release.
Rodacker averaged 3.71 digs per set last season for the Falcons, which ranked ninth in Class AA, and she was named second-team all-Eastern AA.
“Lauren brings a lot of energy to the court with her fun, energetic and outgoing personality,” DCC volleyball coach Dana Fritz was quoted as saying in the press release. “I am excited to get her in the gym and work with her in the fall. She will be a great addition to our great back row that we have returning.”
Rodacker competed in track and field for the first time in her high school career last season as a junior, running the distance races. Rodacker is slated to join the middle-distance team at DCC.
“I am so excited to have Lauren joining our team next year,” DCC track coach Alex Chase Wolff stated in the release. “She will bring positivity and high energy to our team and will be a huge asset to our women’s side both individually and within our relay teams for track.”
