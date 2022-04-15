GLENDIVE — Payton Sanders, a 5-foot-10 guard from Billings Skyview, has signed to play basketball at Dawson Community College.
Sanders averaged 16 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals per game as a senior this past season, helping the Falcons reach the semifinal round of the Class AA state tournament. Skyview won state championships in Sanders' sophomore and junior seasons, and he was named tourney MVP in 2021.
Sanders is a two-time all-state selection and was a nominee for the state's Gatorade player of the year award. He was selected to play in the annual Montana-Wyoming All-Star Series, which will be held in June.
Skyview went 61-30 during Sanders' four years with the team.
“We’ve been watching Payton play the past couple of years and have always been impressed with his toughness and competitiveness," Dawson coach Joe Peterson said in a news release. "There’s no question he’s one of the top players in the state, and even more importantly, he’s a winner. We are excited he chose to continue his development at Dawson and (we) are looking forward to seeing his growth.”
