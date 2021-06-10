GLENDIVE — Billings Skyview senior Robby Gress has signed with Dawson Community College to continue his track and field career, DCC announced Wednesday.
Gress is mainly a hurdler, with personal records of 16.04 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and 42.3 in the 300 hurdles. He also was the anchor leg of Skyview's boys 1,600-meter relay team and did long jump twice this past season.
“Robby is talented and ready to compete at the next level. I’m excited to watch him grow and improve," Buccaneers track coach Alex Chase Wolff said in a press release. "He is going to be a huge part of our relay team’s success this next season, but will also be a strong competitor on his own in hurdle events. I am really looking forward to Robby's work ethic and his eagerness to compete that he will bring to the team."
