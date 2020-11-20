GLENDIVE — Alison Eldridge of Billings West will be joining the Dawson Community College softball team.
Dawson Community College softball coach Jim LeProwse announced the signing of Eldridge on Friday.
"Alison will be a force to be reckoned with at Dawson. She has very good velocity and spin as a pitcher and will be very hard on opposing batters," LeProwse said in a DCC news release. "As a bonus, Alison is also a great hitter. She comes from perennial AA powerhouse Billings West and also plays on a very good summer ball team. I look forward to Alison mowing down opposing batters during her time in the circle at Dawson. She has a fantastic attitude and will fit in perfectly in our program. She has an incredible drive to succeed and win and will be an outstanding college softball player. I could not be happier that she chose Dawson."
In addition to Eldridge, LeProwse also announced the signing of pitcher Kaleigh Gillespie from Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah, and catcher Maleia Schaap from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colorado.
