GLENDIVE — Bridger senior Jenna Kallevig has signed with Dawson Community College to continue her volleyball career, the Buccaneers announced Wednesday.
"Dawson offers a great opportunity for graduating students to transition into becoming independent, as well as a great one-on-one experience," Kallevig said in a press release. "The volleyball girls were very welcoming and had great team energy. I am so grateful to be able to be a part of it next year."
Kallevig helped the Scouts win the Class C state volleyball title in November. She has earned two all-state volleyball selections, as well as three all-conference honors for volleyball and one for basketball. Her GPA is 4.0.
"Jenna is a great athlete and person," DCC coach Dina Fritz said in the release. "I am so excited that she chose Dawson to continue with her career. She is a hard worker and very coachable and kind. She works hard not only on the court but in the classroom and takes pride in everything she does, which shows in her exceptional high school career.”
