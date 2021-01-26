BISMARCK, N.D. — Freshman Riley Spoonhunter helped Dawson Community College beat United Tribes Technical College 98-81 on Tuesday.

Spoonhunter, a former Browning standout, led the Buccaneers (3-0) with 17 points, and Michael Jok added 15.

The United Tribes offense was paced by Tate Bear and Nick Valencia, who scored 23 and 20 points, respectively.

The Buccaneers took a 56-36 lead into halftime over the Thunderbirds.

