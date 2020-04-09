GLENDIVE — Browning guard Riley Spoonhunter has signed a national letter of intent for play basketball with Dawson Community College, DCC coach Joe Peterson announced Thursday
Spoonhunter was the third-leading scorer in Class A this past season, averaging 20.1 points per game. He led the state in assists with 5.1 per game and was third in steals at 3.0 per game.
Spoonhunter also snared 5.4 rebounds per game in leading Browning to an 18-5 record. The Indians lost to Butte Central in the state semifinals.
"I've always dreamed and worked hard to compete at the next level and to be blessed with this opportunity is amazing," he said in a release from DCC. "Let's get to work!"
Spoonhunter spent his first two years of high school at Heart Butte. In his sophomore year, his team went undefeated through the regular season, districts and divisionals before losing at the Class C state tournament.
Spoonhunter amassed a record of 83-14 in his four years of high school. He was selected all-Conference in all four years and all-state for three years.
He scored more than 1,500 points during his high school career.
"Riley has had a lot of success in high school; individually and as a team," Peterson said. "He really understands the game well and has the ability to shoot, score and create for others. I think he's ready to work hard and help build on the success we've had over the past couple of years."
Spoonhunter is an enrolled member of the MHA Nation of North Dakota and descendant of the Blackfeet and Arapaho tribes.
