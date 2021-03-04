GLENDIVE — The men's basketball team from Dawson Community College won its 14th game of the season Wednesday night by beating Dakota College-Bottineau 86-74 in a Mon-Dak Conference outing.

After the first half, Dakota College (4-11, 3-11) led Dawson (14-2, 13-2) by one, 37-36.

Led by Reggie Martin's 17 points and Jajuan Tot's 13, the Buccaneers went on a 12-2 run in the second half and never looked back.

The visiting Jacks were led by Trayvon Barney's game-high 21 points and Erik Palmer chipped in 19 points for Bottineau. 

Tags

Load comments