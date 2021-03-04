GLENDIVE — The men's basketball team from Dawson Community College won its 14th game of the season Wednesday night by beating Dakota College-Bottineau 86-74 in a Mon-Dak Conference outing.
After the first half, Dakota College (4-11, 3-11) led Dawson (14-2, 13-2) by one, 37-36.
Led by Reggie Martin's 17 points and Jajuan Tot's 13, the Buccaneers went on a 12-2 run in the second half and never looked back.
The visiting Jacks were led by Trayvon Barney's game-high 21 points and Erik Palmer chipped in 19 points for Bottineau.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.