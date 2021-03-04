GLENDIVE — In a stellar defensive performance by Dawson Community College, the women's basketball team forced 33 turnovers to overtake Dakota College at Bottineau en-route to a 72-54 victory on Wednesday.
The Buccaneers' (12-3, 11-3) bench had a huge scoring night putting up 30 points compared to the Jacks' five. Ashya Klopfenstein had 15 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and a block, and Tamiya Francis added 16 points and six rebounds for the Buccaneers.
Maria Moore and Haylie Conradsen chipped in 16 and 12 points, respectively, for Bottineau.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.