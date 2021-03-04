GLENDIVE — In a stellar defensive performance by Dawson Community College, the women's basketball team forced 33 turnovers to overtake Dakota College at Bottineau en-route to a 72-54 victory on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers' (12-3, 11-3) bench had a huge scoring night putting up 30 points compared to the Jacks' five. Ashya Klopfenstein had 15 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and a block, and Tamiya Francis added 16 points and six rebounds for the Buccaneers. 

Maria Moore and Haylie Conradsen chipped in 16 and 12 points, respectively, for Bottineau. 

Tags

Load comments