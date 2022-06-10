BUTTE — For Butte Central standout Sofee Thatcher and Dawson Community College softball, patience paid off.
On Wednesday, Thatcher ended months of uncertainty when she verbally committed to play for the Buccaneers and head coach Tami Lagmay.
Thatcher, who at one point wasn't sure if college athletics were in her future, took her time with her decision.
"I was pretty set on just going to (Montana) Tech just because it's home. I wasn't really sure what I wanted to do," Thatcher said on Friday. "But now that I know for sure that Glendive is what I want to do, and the pressure's off, I just am like so much more relaxed. My shoulders aren't as tense as they usually are, I just feel like I can finally breathe."
Thatcher said the Dawson campus and Lagmay's intensity and honesty influenced her decision.
"I kind of knew right when I was at Glendive that I wanted to commit to the program," Thatcher said. "Coach Tami is just the coolest. I think she has a lot of confidence in me, in what I can possibly be as a player, and she really just wants to foster that.
"If she can get me to the next level, why won't I at least try?"
Thatcher described the campus as "homey" and said it reminded her of her high school.
"It was just, like, small and easy to get around," Thatcher said. "That's what I'm used to at Butte Central."
Coach Lagmay, who just finished a 33-10 season in her first year as Dawson's head coach, said Thatcher has been a longtime recruiting target of hers.
"I've been watching Sofee for a couple years now," Lagmay said. "When I went to the state tournament last year she was just a standout from kind of everyone else. She's got a ton of range in the outfield, she's got a great bat on her. She's coached very, very well.
"She just fits in our mold really well. She's a team player. Her academics too. Not only is she a good player but she gets it done in the classroom. I'm just looking at her coming in and being an immediate impact player."
Thatcher welcomes a return to the outfield, where she played before becoming a full-time pitcher out of necessity her senior year with the Maroons.
"I didn't really like pitching in the first place. It was just something I had to do," Thatcher said. "But outfield is kind of like my home so I'm super, super excited that I get to be there."
Thatcher was all-state and all-Southwest Conference as a pitcher her senior year and batted second in the Maroons lineup.
Lagmay mentioned centerfield as being a potential landing spot for Thatcher but said she was capable of playing all three spots.
"(The) first time I saw her play outfield, I was just like, 'Wow,'" Lagmay said.
Though her mother, Leah Francisco, accompanied her on her college visit, and her father, Chunky Thatcher, was her softball coach, the final decision was solely Sofee's.
"They're like, 'it's your decision, you make it,' and were super supportive when I told them I was going to commit to Dawson," Sofee Thatcher said.
Now that she's a college athlete, Sofee's summer is less vacation and more offseason training, something she's looking forward to.
"Sofee just committed to us on Wednesday and by the next day she was already reaching out saying, 'Hey coach, can I get the summer workout?'" Lagmay said. "I was trying to give her a week, you know, before I just hit her with everything. She's already getting prepared to come in."
Lagmay took over the Buccaneers program after former head coach Jim LeProwse returned to Butte to teach at Highlands College and coach the Butte Miners American Legion baseball team. Lagmay was an assistant for five years under LeProwse.
Sofee said that she knows the hard work is only going to help her once she gets to Glendive.
"We worked out and stuff in (high school) basketball, but I've never had a coach that was like, 'you have to workout,'" she said. "It's just something that I have to get used to. It's a lot of self-discipline that I have to learn, and it's going to be good for me."
Thatcher expects to receiver her letter of intent soon and plans to officially sign with Dawson next week.
Dawson Community College competes in Region 13 of the National Junior College Athletics Association.
