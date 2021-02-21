GLENDIVE — Jeniece Harmon, a 5-foot-5 point guard from Theodore Roosevelt High School in Fresno, California, has signed her NJCAA national letter of intent to play for the Dawson Community College women’s basketball team beginning in the fall.

According to a DCC press release, Harmon was a varsity standout at Central High School before transferring to Roosevelt and in her last season of play she averaged 12 points and five assists. She was voted second-team all-league in the Tri River Athletic Conference and best defensive player on the team.

