GLENDIVE — Jeniece Harmon, a 5-foot-5 point guard from Theodore Roosevelt High School in Fresno, California, has signed her NJCAA national letter of intent to play for the Dawson Community College women’s basketball team beginning in the fall.
According to a DCC press release, Harmon was a varsity standout at Central High School before transferring to Roosevelt and in her last season of play she averaged 12 points and five assists. She was voted second-team all-league in the Tri River Athletic Conference and best defensive player on the team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.