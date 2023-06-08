GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College has promoted assistant softball coach Casey-May Huff to head coach, per a news release from the school Monday.

Huff has been hired to succeed Tami Lagmay, whose departure is unspecified in the release after she spent two seasons as the Buccaneers' head coach.

On staff at Dawson for its recently completed 35-6 season in which it won the Mon-Dak Conference and a NJCAA Region XIII Championship, Huff was previously the head coach at Dakota College at Bottineau (North Dakota) in 2022 before moving to Glendive.

Huff, a native of Canada, had previous stops in her coaching career on staffs at NCAA Division I Abilene Christian and JUCO Southwestern Community College (Iowa).