MILES CITY — Chinook High School's Ethan Bell has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball for the Miles Community College Pioneers next year.
Bell is a two-time Class C all-state guard. He averaged 22 points, five assists, and three rebounds per game for the Sugarbeeters. Bell shot 58% from the field, 41% from the 3-point line, and 78% from the charity stripe. He compiled 1,164 points over a four-year varsity career, and Bell's Sugarbeeters went 82-16 overall during his time.
"I chose Miles because I felt that this was the right fit for me as a player and I love the environment," Bell said in a press release from the college.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.