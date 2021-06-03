MILES CITY — Chinook High School's Ethan Bell has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball for the Miles Community College Pioneers next year.

Bell is a two-time Class C all-state guard. He averaged 22 points, five assists, and three rebounds per game for the Sugarbeeters. Bell shot 58% from the field, 41% from the 3-point line, and 78% from the charity stripe. He compiled 1,164 points over a four-year varsity career, and Bell's Sugarbeeters went 82-16 overall during his time.

"I chose Miles because I felt that this was the right fit for me as a player and I love the environment," Bell said in a press release from the college.

