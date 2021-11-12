MILES CITY — A cold shooting night spelled doom for the Miles Community College men's basketball team in a 91-78 loss to Lake Region State College on Friday night.
The Pioneers connected on only 5-of-24 (21%) from the 3-point line and 15-28 (54%) from the free-throw line.
The Pioneers had first-half foul issues as four different players had three fouls.
MCC had a balanced attack led by Tvon Jones off the bench with 17 points. Kaleb Naylor scored 13 points and that was followed up by 12 points apiece from Paul Gakmar to go along with seven rebounds.
Blessing Adesipe had a team-high nine rebounds. Ray Daniels added 10 points before fouling out in only 16 minutes.
Lake Region State was led in scoring by transfers Clarence Daniels with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Anthony Davis also dropped 18 points and dished a team-high six assists.
The Pioneers (2-3, 1-3) will host Dawson CC on Monday night at the MCC Centra in the second game of a doubleheader. The MCC women start things off at 5:30 p.m.
