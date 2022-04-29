WILLISTON, N.D. — Canzas HisBadHorse, who helped Colstrip win the Class B girls state basketball championship in March, has signed to play for Williston State College.
Williston coach Bill Triplett announced the signing of the 6-foot forward, who averaged 15.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for the Fillies. She was an all-conference and all-state selection this past season.
The North Dakota junior college is a member of the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference.
"We are excited that Canzas will be joining us this fall," Triplett said in a press release. "She's got great length and can get up and down the floor. She can step out and hit the perimeter shot or post you up.
"The fact that she shot 78% (on free throws) this season tells you that she's a good shooter. What she does well fits right into our style of play, so we really like her."
