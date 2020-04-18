BILLINGS — Columbus senior Brenna Rouane has followed in her sister's footsteps by signing with Dawson Community College for basketball.
Rouane's older sister Kyla played for the Buccaneers from 2015-17. DCC announced Brenna Rouane's signing Saturday.
"I'm excited to attend Dawson Community College," Rouane said in a press release. "I feel very fortunate to play at the collegiate level while furthering my education."
The 5-foot-10 Rouane has earned Class B all-state selections in each of the last two basketball seasons. She also competed for the Cougars' volleyball and track and field programs.
"She will bring depth to our rebounding game. Brenna also has a good shot blocking skill set, DCC women's basketball coach Romeo Lagmay Jr. said in the press release. "It's a good feeling to know we are acquiring another Rouane to play in a Buccaneer jersey."
