MILES CITY — Reed Johnson of Columbus has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Miles Community College.

Johnson is excited to join the Pioneers. 

"I chose Miles because I love how the team is so bonded," she said in a MCC press release. "They make everyone feel like they are part of the team. The culture was so much fun to be around."

MCC coach Shawna Juarez was quoted as saying in a MCC press release, "From the first time I saw Reed play, I knew we needed her on our team. She is a well-rounded person and athlete. Her energy, positivity, and excellence will serve her well at MCC and she will do great things for us."

Tags

Load comments