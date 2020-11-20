MILES CITY — Reed Johnson of Columbus has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Miles Community College.
Johnson is excited to join the Pioneers.
"I chose Miles because I love how the team is so bonded," she said in a MCC press release. "They make everyone feel like they are part of the team. The culture was so much fun to be around."
MCC coach Shawna Juarez was quoted as saying in a MCC press release, "From the first time I saw Reed play, I knew we needed her on our team. She is a well-rounded person and athlete. Her energy, positivity, and excellence will serve her well at MCC and she will do great things for us."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.