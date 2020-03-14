MILES CITY — Miles Community College has suspended its spring sports until at least April 3, MCC announced Saturday.
Concerns about the novel coronavirus caused the spring season suspension, a decision made by the NJCAA and the MCC Board of Trustees.
The MCC softball team most recently played eight games in Washington, while the suspension ended the baseball team's trip in Arizona with four games left.
On Thursday, the GNAC suspended its conference athletic events and Montana State Billings suspended all non-league events, while the Mountain West canceled spring sports competitions on Friday.
Montana's first presumptive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, were announced late Friday. The four cases caused the Montana High School Association to cancel the remainder of the state basketball tournaments.
The NAIA women's basketball tournament, scheduled for next week in Billings, was canceled on Thursday.
MCC is exploring a move to online-only classes, a decision most of Montana's public universities made earlier this week.
