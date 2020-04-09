MILES CITY — Cut Bank outfielder Samantha Burke has signed a national letter of intent to play softball at Miles Community College, first-year Pioneers coach Shawna Juarez announced Thursday.
Burke hit .441 with an on-base percentage of .626 and seven home runs for the Wolves as a junior. Burke was second-team all-conference.
The Wolves finished four in the Class B state tournament in her sophomore year and second at divisionals last season.
"I chose MCC because I like the smallness of the campus and the opportunities that are awaiting me," Burke said in a press release from MCC. "A couple of Cut Bank kids have played basketball at MCC and speak highly of the family feel the school and athletic programs have to offer. Finding a family away from home is something I was putting into consideration while choosing a school and MCC offers that. With my senior season getting cut short or maybe even terminated, I am more than ever looking forward to continuing my softball career as a Pioneer."
