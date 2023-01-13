BILLINGS — Damon Gros Ventre scored 19 points and Aleksis Nika and David Ajanaku also reached double figures to help Dawson Community College pick up a road win against Miles Community College 82-59 Thursday night in MonDak men’s basketball.
The Buccaneers (13-4, 7-1) broke to a 16-2 lead in the first nine minutes to lead the entire way.
Nika finished with 13 points and Ajanaku added 12 for DCC, which shot 38% overall and 26% on 38 3-point attempts.
Blessing Adesipe scored a team-high 16 points for the Pioneers (3-14, 2-6), who turned the ball over 25 times.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.