BILLINGS — Damon Gros Ventre scored 19 points and Aleksis Nika and David Ajanaku also reached double figures to help Dawson Community College pick up a road win against Miles Community College 82-59 Thursday night in MonDak men’s basketball.

The Buccaneers (13-4, 7-1) broke to a 16-2 lead in the first nine minutes to lead the entire way.

Nika finished with 13 points and Ajanaku added 12 for DCC, which shot 38% overall and 26% on 38 3-point attempts.

Blessing Adesipe scored a team-high 16 points for the Pioneers (3-14, 2-6), who turned the ball over 25 times.

