GLENDIVE — Former Lodge Grass star Damon Gros Ventre poured in 34 points as the Dawson Community College men's basketball team downed the Dickinson State junior varsity 92-62 on Wednesday night for its 10th triumph.
Gros Ventre went on a personal 8-0 run to put the Bucs up 29-22.
“It wasn’t our best night tonight,” Dawson coach Joe Peterson said. "They played us tough and gave us a run for our money. We have to get better at communicating defensively and take care of the ball offensively, but rebounding is the area we have to really show some improvement. Damon really gave us a lift tonight. I’m not sure what this game would have been like without him.”
Gros Ventre went 13-for-18 from the field and 8-for-12 from the 3-point line. He also pulled down a game high eight rebounds. Ty Buckmon added 12 points and Chris Davidson scored 11 points to go along with seven rebounds.
Britton Cranston and ex-Lodge Grass standout DC Stewart had 14 points each for Dickinson State.
Dawson is 10-4 and will take a break for final exams before they return to action at Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming, on Dec. 15.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.