MILES CITY — Danna Ochoa, a West Yellowstone native, has signed a national letter of intent to play women's basketball for the Miles Community College Pioneers. 

As a junior, the 5-foot-5 guard snatched all-conference honors and averaged eight points, five rebounds, and three steal a game for the Wolverines. 

Ochoa was also selected to play in the Southwest Montana High School Basketball Classic last March in Butte.

