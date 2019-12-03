MILES CITY — Danna Ochoa, a West Yellowstone native, has signed a national letter of intent to play women's basketball for the Miles Community College Pioneers.
As a junior, the 5-foot-5 guard snatched all-conference honors and averaged eight points, five rebounds, and three steal a game for the Wolverines.
Ochoa was also selected to play in the Southwest Montana High School Basketball Classic last March in Butte.
